Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here