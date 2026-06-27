Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,632,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,563 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.1% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $204.34 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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