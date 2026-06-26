Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 105,900 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $20,559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $273.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $311.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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