Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 12,800 CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $149.98 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.CommVault Systems's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,413.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,025 shares of company stock worth $5,748,457 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment appears upbeat, with a Zacks article highlighting bullish analyst views on Commvault Systems (CVLT), which could help support the stock. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment appears upbeat, with a Zacks article highlighting bullish analyst views on Commvault Systems (CVLT), which could help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Commvault’s SaaS transition, recurring revenue growth, and strong free cash flow could justify a higher valuation over time. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Commvault’s SaaS transition, recurring revenue growth, and strong free cash flow could justify a higher valuation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to the existing CVLT securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in investors’ focus but not adding new allegations. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to the existing CVLT securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in investors’ focus but not adding new allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action updates say investors have until July 17 to seek lead-plaintiff status, reinforcing legal overhang but largely repeating prior notices. Article Title

Additional class-action updates say investors have until July 17 to seek lead-plaintiff status, reinforcing legal overhang but largely repeating prior notices. Negative Sentiment: New filings and attorney outreach from multiple firms expanded the securities-fraud case against Commvault, which can keep pressure on CVLT shares. Article Title

New filings and attorney outreach from multiple firms expanded the securities-fraud case against Commvault, which can keep pressure on CVLT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts highlighted claims that Commvault’s stock fell sharply after disappointing results and that executives later sold stock, reinforcing concerns about governance and growth expectations. Article Title

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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