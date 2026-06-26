Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 145,600 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $31,109,000. Lam Research comprises about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $401.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $409.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.62 and a 200-day moving average of $248.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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