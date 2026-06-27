Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 23,900 American Tower Corporation $AMT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Asset Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Tower Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:AMT opened at $175.41 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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