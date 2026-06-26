Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 34,000 XPO, Inc. $XPO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in XPO by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $201.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day moving average of $187.86. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $116.68 and a one year high of $232.05. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. XPO's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of XPO from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on XPO to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.10.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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