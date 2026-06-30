Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 7,200 Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Littelfuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 98.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 82,126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $449.02 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $448.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -265.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.62 and a 1 year high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's payout ratio is -177.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LFUS

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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