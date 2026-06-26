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Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 86,400 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated a new position in Oracle during the first quarter, buying 86,400 shares valued at about $12.71 million.
  • Oracle’s recent headlines were largely positive, led by a record $638 billion backlog that suggests strong long-term demand for its AI cloud and infrastructure offerings.
  • Despite the upbeat growth story, Oracle is facing some concerns after announcing about 21,000 job cuts and drawing bearish commentary about rising capital intensity and possible shareholder dilution.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $152.82 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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