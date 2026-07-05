Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.01 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $9,188,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -208.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,355.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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