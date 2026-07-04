Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.16 Million Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,200 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.Bruker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

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