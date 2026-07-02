Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.55 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 124.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,617 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 20,500,653 shares of the company's stock worth $234,937,000 after buying an additional 2,189,083 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,669,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 129,480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,456,859 shares of the company's stock worth $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 823,572 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avantor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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