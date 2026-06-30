Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.17 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock worth $141,526,000 after buying an additional 844,717 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.4%

SFM stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $171.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $937,692.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,466,661.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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