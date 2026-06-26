Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $8.14 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 289,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

PFE stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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