Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $9.55 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.7% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.5% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.31 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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