Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $321.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.46 and a twelve month high of $351.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.66.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at $27,669,736.01. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,036 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,747 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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