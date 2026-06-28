Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Crown by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd increased its position in Crown by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 309,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,875 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $110.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

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