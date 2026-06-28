Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in FormFactor by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 870.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.68. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 150.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. FormFactor's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Evercore raised shares of FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,278. The trade was a 27.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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