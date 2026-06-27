Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ITT by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of ITT opened at $193.20 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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