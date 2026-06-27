Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 4.7%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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