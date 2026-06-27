Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. THAAD procurement award article

Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Jefferies analyst note on missile contracts

Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Dividend stock article

Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Defense contractors Q1 results article

Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. SpaceX military space-laser project article

Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced recent pressure, including a reported two-day decline and another session where it fell more than the broader market, suggesting some investors were taking profits before the THAAD news fully sank in. Stock down 6% in 2 days article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $619.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $506.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $526.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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