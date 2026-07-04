Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.20.

View Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $573,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,386,590.93. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $10,743,368.28. Following the sale, the director owned 279,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,363.04. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,772 shares of company stock worth $27,322,535. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.67%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

See Also

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