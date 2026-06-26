Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $620.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.79 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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