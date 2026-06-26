Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,500 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software maker's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the software maker's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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