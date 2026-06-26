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Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a new position in Shopify during the first quarter, buying 80,500 shares worth about $9.55 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains generally constructive, with analysts maintaining mostly Buy/Outperform ratings and a consensus price target of $157.17, above Shopify’s recent trading level.
  • Shopify’s latest quarter showed strong operating results, including revenue of $3.17 billion versus expectations of $3.08 billion, while the stock was recently trading around $111.62, well below its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,500 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software maker's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the software maker's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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