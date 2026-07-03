Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,343,000.

Get StandardAero alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SARO

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,833.76. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,244.16. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StandardAero, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StandardAero wasn't on the list.

While StandardAero currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here