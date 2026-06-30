Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Wabtec $WAB

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Get Wabtec alerts: Sign Up

Wabtec Stock Performance

Wabtec stock opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $284.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 65,423 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here