Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 229.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total value of $396,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,813.56. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $675.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.93. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $799.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $495.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $450.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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