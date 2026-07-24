Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $650.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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