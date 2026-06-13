Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,570 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 262,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lowe's Companies worth $559,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $107,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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