Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Position Lowered by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,715 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for 6.7% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.41.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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