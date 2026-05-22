Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 713.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,443 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 127,559 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $323,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

More Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat Q1 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.97 expected and revenue of about $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, helped by strong spring execution, online growth, and strength in Pro, appliances, and home services. Lowe's Reports First Quarter 2026 Sales And Earnings Results

Lowe’s beat Q1 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.97 expected and revenue of about $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, helped by strong spring execution, online growth, and strength in Pro, appliances, and home services. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-driven “Material Lists” tool for Pro customers, which could improve contractor efficiency and support Lowe’s pro business growth over time. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-driven “Material Lists” tool for Pro customers, which could improve contractor efficiency and support Lowe’s pro business growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside in the stock, but many cut price targets after the results, signaling confidence in the business while lowering expectations for near-term growth. Notable firms including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Jefferies, and Truist kept bullish ratings despite trimming targets.

Several analysts still see upside in the stock, but many cut price targets after the results, signaling confidence in the business while lowering expectations for near-term growth. Notable firms including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Jefferies, and Truist kept bullish ratings despite trimming targets. Negative Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year guidance, but the EPS outlook of $12.25 to $12.75 came in below Wall Street’s prior expectations, which weighed on sentiment and suggests profit pressure ahead. Lowe's maintains annual forecasts amid challenging housing demand

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance, but the EPS outlook of $12.25 to $12.75 came in below Wall Street’s prior expectations, which weighed on sentiment and suggests profit pressure ahead. Negative Sentiment: Analysts from BofA and RBC highlighted weak DIY demand, cost inflation, rising rates, and a difficult housing backdrop as risks to Lowe’s 2026 earnings growth, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay constrained.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $217.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here