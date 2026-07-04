Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $26,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.78. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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