Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,461 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $217.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.26. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat Q1 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.97 expected and revenue of about $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, helped by strong spring execution, online growth, and strength in Pro, appliances, and home services. Lowe's Reports First Quarter 2026 Sales And Earnings Results

Lowe’s beat Q1 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.97 expected and revenue of about $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, helped by strong spring execution, online growth, and strength in Pro, appliances, and home services. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-driven “Material Lists” tool for Pro customers, which could improve contractor efficiency and support Lowe’s pro business growth over time. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-driven “Material Lists” tool for Pro customers, which could improve contractor efficiency and support Lowe’s pro business growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside in the stock, but many cut price targets after the results, signaling confidence in the business while lowering expectations for near-term growth. Notable firms including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Jefferies, and Truist kept bullish ratings despite trimming targets.

Several analysts still see upside in the stock, but many cut price targets after the results, signaling confidence in the business while lowering expectations for near-term growth. Notable firms including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Jefferies, and Truist kept bullish ratings despite trimming targets. Negative Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year guidance, but the EPS outlook of $12.25 to $12.75 came in below Wall Street’s prior expectations, which weighed on sentiment and suggests profit pressure ahead. Lowe's maintains annual forecasts amid challenging housing demand

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance, but the EPS outlook of $12.25 to $12.75 came in below Wall Street’s prior expectations, which weighed on sentiment and suggests profit pressure ahead. Negative Sentiment: Analysts from BofA and RBC highlighted weak DIY demand, cost inflation, rising rates, and a difficult housing backdrop as risks to Lowe’s 2026 earnings growth, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay constrained.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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