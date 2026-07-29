Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,693 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 3.1%

LOW stock opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $215.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.73. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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