Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $239,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $212.93 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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