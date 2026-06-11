LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,024 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,315 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $173,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,468,180 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $892,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $721,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,687,793 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $434,151,000 after purchasing an additional 964,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $960,831,000 after purchasing an additional 796,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $231.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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