LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Realty Income worth $148,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares during the period. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $7,434,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 73.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 71,646 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 28.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 234,151 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its position in Realty Income by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 568,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 95,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 265.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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