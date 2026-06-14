LRT Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

AVGO stock opened at $382.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.17 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here