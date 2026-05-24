LSV Asset Management Buys 121,001 Shares of The Gap, Inc. $GAP

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462,702 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of GAP worth $88,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 69,912 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amanda J. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,771.92. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 923,098 shares of company stock worth $22,648,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company's stock.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GAP opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. GAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised GAP from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

GAP Company Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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