LSV Asset Management Has $290.48 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.01% of BorgWarner worth $290,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,666,587.96. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock worth $5,792,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $70.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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