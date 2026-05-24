LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467,612 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 324,345 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.43% of Genpact worth $115,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,978,210 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $166,651,000 after buying an additional 319,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,407 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,609,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443,472 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $144,247,000 after buying an additional 2,170,145 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,194 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $122,997,000 after buying an additional 351,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,594,152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $121,354,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $114,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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