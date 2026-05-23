LSV Asset Management Purchases 197,400 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.43% of Avnet worth $135,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avnet by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Avnet by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 737 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. Avnet had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Avnet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.47%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,983,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,023,648.76. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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