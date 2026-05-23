LSV Asset Management Purchases 357,101 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286,352 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 357,101 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.06% of Regions Financial worth $251,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the bank's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,797 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,717 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 81.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the bank's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,155 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Brean Capital began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.47.

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Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6%

RF opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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