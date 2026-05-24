LSV Asset Management Purchases 433,855 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,195 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 433,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.89% of Sally Beauty worth $54,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

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Sally Beauty Price Performance

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.43 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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