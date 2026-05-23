LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,220,000 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 390,147 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Ford Motor worth $225,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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