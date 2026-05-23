LSV Asset Management Sells 5,450 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,944 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $153,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HII

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $320.88 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $373.54 and its 200 day moving average is $371.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.04 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here