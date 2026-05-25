LSV Asset Management Takes $26.74 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 598,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $26,738,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 125,098 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,291,815.04. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,845.70. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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