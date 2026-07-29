lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Holdings Increased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 224.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in lululemon athletica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $456,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $362,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research cut lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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