lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,640 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 46,712 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $154.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.2%

LULU stock opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $252.24. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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