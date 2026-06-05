lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,422 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.9%

LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $338.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.35.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $197.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue of about $2.47 billion and EPS of $1.69 both edged past analyst estimates, showing the business still generated a modest earnings beat despite a tougher backdrop.

Q1 revenue of about $2.47 billion and EPS of $1.69 both edged past analyst estimates, showing the business still generated a modest earnings beat despite a tougher backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Management said it saw some improvement in North America, including better full-price selling and tighter inventory discipline, which could support margins if sustained.

Management said it saw some improvement in North America, including better full-price selling and tighter inventory discipline, which could support margins if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts revised price targets lower, but some still see upside from current levels, reflecting a more cautious yet not fully bearish stance on the stock.

Several analysts revised price targets lower, but some still see upside from current levels, reflecting a more cautious yet not fully bearish stance on the stock. Negative Sentiment: lululemon cut full-year guidance for both revenue and profit, with FY2026 EPS now guided well below consensus and sales expected to be flat to down instead of growing.

lululemon cut full-year guidance for both revenue and profit, with FY2026 EPS now guided well below consensus and sales expected to be flat to down instead of growing. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter guidance also came in below expectations, signaling near-term weakness and suggesting the demand slowdown may continue.

Second-quarter guidance also came in below expectations, signaling near-term weakness and suggesting the demand slowdown may continue. Negative Sentiment: Reports point to persistent sales weakness in the U.S. and waning brand appeal, which are fueling concern that lululemon may need a longer turnaround than investors had hoped.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

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